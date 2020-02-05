Whiney Moon was appointed as the new city clerk late last year, and since taking the position she has located over $100,000, funds that were not accounted for in the city’s budget.
"The new city clerk and I have been trying to go through everything," the Mayor of Tallassee, Johnny Hammock said.
Hammock said $111,052 in a CD, which was established in 1995 that was not in the budget.
"We talked to the finance committee this afternoon and I suggest that we cash it in because it is maturing in the next week or two."
Hammock would like to use the funds to purchase three new police cars for the department's fleet.
"Cash it in and buy three police vehicles and a corrections van," Hammock said.
Currently, the corrections van that TPD utilizes to transport inmates was originally purchased for the Tallassee Senior Center to us; therefore, the vehicle is not equipped with a cage and other safety designs intended for inmate transport.
Councilman David Stough asked if the money was designated for a specific project, and if used to purchased police vehicles, would the city be held liable.
"If that money, and I don't, if that money has been designated for a certain specific project, what kind of liability would we be in," Stough asked Tallassee's City Attorney, John Smith. "You just don't leave that kind of money laying around."
"Maybe there was enough money to have a crematory building built somewhere," Stough continued.
"There was nothing in any of the minutes," Hammock replied. "This CD was opened in 1995. We have searched the minutes from that date that it was opened, back, and we cannot find anything."
"All of the funds that we have found that we have earmarked for a certain project, that's where that money is going," chairman of the finance committee, councilman Bill Godwin explained. "This money is money that has been found without any indication of where it came from or why. There's nothing earmarked for a specific project."
Replacing three outdated police cruisers would allow the city to better rotate vehicles.
Furthermore, Hammock said he and Tallassee's Chief of Police, Matthew Higgins, could apply for a USDA grant as they have in the past, and that would pay for a portion of the total cost.
"We could get 35 percent back, we have to buy the vehicles first, then write the grant," Hammock explained. "Basically, we will buy two cars and get one free."