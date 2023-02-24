A possible kidnapping at the Tallassee Walmart was quickly solved by the Tallassee Police Department Wednesday.
Dispatchers at the Tallassee Police Department received a call at approximately 6 p.m. about a one-year-old child that may have been taken from the parking lot of the store. Officers were quick to respond.
“While speaking with the mother of the abducted child, a witness on scene was able to contact the victim's grandmother, who notified Tallassee police officers that the child was safe and the suspect who drove off with the child still in the vehicle had returned to their residence outside the Tallassee Police jurisdiction,” Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce said. “Based on information obtained during this investigation, officers responded to the residence where the suspect was taken into custody without incident for further investigation.”
Latevin Gloss, 32, of Montgomery was arrested and charged with interference with child custody, third-degree domestic violence assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Gloss was released from the Elmore County Jail Thursday afternoon after posting a $51,000 bond.
“The Tallassee Police Department would like to thank everyone involved in aiding us in the apprehension of this suspect and the safe return of the child to their family,” Buce said. “The Tallassee Police Department would also like for anyone who witnessed this event in person and is willing to make a statement, to please contact us at 334 283-6586. Any information garnered could help in the adjudication and prosecution process. Finally, thank you all for your concern and continued prayers for this family as they endure this traumatic event.”