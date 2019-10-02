The cleanup program geared for residential trash only offers county residents five convenient locations across Elmore County to drop off household and lawn trash at no charge: The CEWSA Redland Road facility, the Elmore County Judicial Complex, the Emerald Mountain Equestrian Center, Holtville High School, in Kent at the old highway department building and at the Coosada Post Office. Advanced Disposal will provide roll-off receptacles.
All Elmore County residents are encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to drop off household and yard trash at the monthly countywide cleanup set for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Oct. 12.
Advanced Disposal requests participants to bag and seal all household trash for regular pickup. Bagging and closing trash bags also prevents garbage from spilling onto the roadside.
The next countywide cleanup day is Nov. 9. Additional updates, times and locations, including a map with directions and GPS coordinates, are listed on the calendar of events at www.elmoreco.org.