Teams were again searching by land and air Friday morning looking for Judy Kennebrew who was last seen around 6 p.m. Jan. 8 in the area of Jackson Lane in Tallassee.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, members of the Alex City/Tallapoosa County Rescue Squad and several local volunteer teams joined the searched surrounding Kennebrew's home and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency searched by helicopter for the 65-year-old Tallassee resident.
“We had a briefing this morning about 9 o’clock with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office leading that,” Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said. “We have about 40 volunteers that have showed up this morning to search for Mrs. Judy.”
Search teams are canvasing the wooded area strategically to conduct a thorough search for Kennebrew.
“We are going to grid the area off and do a sweeping walk through in these areas,” Moran said. “We think they will get better coverage on foot.”
According to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, teams began today’s search near Kennebrew’s home are expanding the search area from that point.
“We started at the house where she was last seen Wednesday morning around 8 or 9 o’clock that morning,” Abbett said. “We have maps and grid areas that we they are actively searching. So that we know it has been covered. We organized this morning with some of the Alex City Rescue Squad and some of the local people here. We are conducting this search in an organized manner in a grid section. “
While actively searching for Kennebrew, the ALEA helicopter is using video technology to search for Kennebrew.
“They will fly over this area, and they will take video,” Abbett said. “They will be able to go back and view that video to see if they see anything.”
According to Kennebrew’s cousin and search party coordinator, Willie Smith, Kennebrew would not have been physically able to travel very far on foot.
"She could barely walk," Smith said. "There is no way she walked from here to Macon County in her condition."
According to Smith, Kennebrew's dog is most likely with her.
A neighbor said Kennebrew's dog was at his house on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 11. However, it wasn't reported until later because the neighbor was unaware of Kennebrew's disappearance at that time.
"I don't think the dog's going to leave her," Smith said. "I think the dog was going there to get help, barking to them know something isn't right. That's why have been focusing on that area."
According to Smith, a near-empty bag of chips and a bottle of Gatorade were found in the same area as the dog sighting, giving Smith more reason to focus on the area of interest.
Kennebrew was known to walk in the area of Jackson Lane but according to family members she wouldn't go farther.
"She would walk to her friend's house but that was about as far as she would go," Smith said.
The area around Jackson Lane is heavily wooded with harsh terrain.
"These woods are unforgiving," Smith said. "If you get lost in these woods, you are lost.
There have been reports of sightings of Kennebrew, but none of those reports have been confirmed.
The search for Kennebrew is active and volunteers who would like to join should come in groups of two or more and dressed to tackle rugged terrain.
"You get in those thick woods and you have to know exactly what you are doing," Smith explained. "You have to keep someone insight and keep communication with somebody because it doesn't take long."
Smith and many others just want Kennebrew safe and home.
"Mrs. Judy is a human being, somebody's mother, sister, wife and as a resident of this community, she needs to be found," Smith said. "We need to know what happened. You just don't vanish in thin air. She is here somewhere."
There is also a Facebook page, "Find Judy Kennebrew," dedicated to finding Kennebrew that shares search efforts and more.