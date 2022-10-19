Life is coming to downtown Tallassee. More storefronts are opening back up.
And it’s all happening just as city leaders are trying to resurface streets and replace sidewalks — project a few years in the making.
It’s all attractive to Michelle and David Peppers with their business Peppers Prints and Events where for the last three years they have been running the growing business from home.
“With the whole revitalization they are talking about doing with downtown, that is why we chose here on James Street,” Michelle said. “We want to be a part of bringing more people here.”
The Peppers have only been on James Street since Oct. 1 but the space was much needed.
“We started in a little closet area about 6x6 and then it went to a little closet area, then the utility room,” Michelle said. “Then we moved into a new house and in less than a year’s time, the mudroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and started going into our bedroom — we were like it’s time. We have this new house and we can’t enjoy it because work is here constantly.”
The Peppers business is a custom design and print company. The retired husband-wife team started making shirts, tumblers, banners, B&W copies, color copies, glass etching and woodburning items three years ago.
“We were going stir crazy,” Michelle said. “We started it as a hobby. The more events we did in the community, they were like you really need to start selling some of your craft stuff in a store front because we have to either drive to Montgomery or Auburn for craft supplies, copies.”
But just because the Peppers just opened their store front doesn’t mean they haven’t been out and about.
“We have been giving back to the community by going to the events and things like that,” Michelle said.
The larger space is allowing the Peppers to provide craft and office supplies for local customers who previously were driving to Auburn and Montgomery. The growth with crafts and events is also making the Peppers consider another move to help the growing customer base.
“We are going to be looking to hire somebody eventually to help,” Michelle said. “I’m barely keeping up as it is, which is a good problem to have.”
Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Cunningham said the Peppers are one of several businesses to either open a storefront in Tallassee or about to. Soon to open businesses include Eats, Treats and Moore and The Petaler both on South Ann Avenue.
“It puts us close to 20 businesses that have opened in the last 18 months,” Cunningham said. “It’s very encouraging to see Tallassee and especially downtown come to life again.”