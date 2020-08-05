Football Film Fanatics’ Featured Film “Bridging the Gap:” Reeltown vs. Tallassee Rivalry Film will be shown at the Mt. Vernon Theater on Aug. 19-23.
Football Film Fanatics announced the details for the highly anticipated rivalry feature film. Emmy award-winning producer Myron Williams highlights one of the most intense rivalries in
the state known simply as the “Battle of the Tallapoosa” between two passionate fan bases with campuses located less than 10 miles apart.
The Class 5A Tigers and Class 3A Rebels open the 2020 campaign at J.E. “Hot” O’Brian Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 20 in Tallassee. The renewal marks the return of the rivalry on the football field and ends the 17-year hiatus dating back to the last game played in the series.
“Bridging the Gap” is an in-depth look into the community of Tallassee with storylines ranging from local work forces, school zones, rivalry week game preps, youth football leagues and so much more.
“The City of Tallassee is telling this story,” Williams said in a press release. “We interviewed over 80 individuals which ultimately led to over 80 narrators. I’m so proud of this community.”
The documentary is set to play out on the big screen at the Mt. Vernon Theatre, located at 321 Barnett Blvd. in Tallassee. Showings will begin Wednesday, Aug, 19, through Sunday, Aug. 22.
Miami, Florida-based production company, Football Film Fanatics, will be producing the featured film.
“We are extremely blessed and excited to present this film for the first time right here in Tallassee, Alabama at the historic Mt. Vernon Theatre,” Football Film Fanatics’ executive producer Brandon Akinbiyi said. “Our organization has been in contact with local and state officials to provide the people of the Tallassee community a safe viewing environment for each person in attendance.”
The Film Company and Mt. Vernon Theatre will comply with all state and local guidelines and will ask everyone wear a mask before entering the theater. Football Film Fanatics will provide each person attending a complimentary mask if needed.
Seating capacity for each screening will be limited to 70 people. Mt. Vernon Theatre has a maximum seating capacity of 565 seats, but to comply with Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines of 6 feet separation, seating is reduced to only 70 at any
one event.
Six-foot social distancing will be practiced at all times inside the theater. Each attendee will have temperature screened prior to entering the building. Anyone with a recorded temperature exceeding 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the theater.
“The Commencement” of the rivalry game between the two football programs was
held in the Fall of 1984 inside J.E. “Hot” O’Brian Stadium in Tallassee. The game produced an all-time record crowd for the game that still stands today. The two schools would go on to meet 15 more times on the gridiron, 16 head-to-head meetings, with an 8-8 series overall record.
The First Half Highlights captures the Reeltown vs. Tallassee football game from the 1983-1991 seasons. The rebels and Tigers split the second half of the series with each program having a three-game winning streak during this era of the “Battle of the Tallapoosa” rivalry.
The Second Half Highlights captures the Reeltown vs. Tallassee football game
from the 1996-2003 seasons. The Rebels and Tigers split the second half of the series with each program having a 4-game winning streak during this era of the rivalry.
Tickets will be released to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 5. All tickets are $15 each.
No tickets will be sold at the theater. “Bridging the Gap” tickets can be purchased online at PayPal: bridgethegapmovie.com or at Reeltown High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tallassee High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. WACQ Radio Station from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at WTLS Radio from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Patrons can choose the screening date of their choice:
Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2, at 12 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.
Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each screening.