The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force has officially notified CrimeStoppers that Ashley Paul Kenney is in Police Custody.
Ashley Kenney was taken into custody by officers from the Alexander City Police Department, United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Land Security, ALEA Water Patrol, and ALEA Aviation.
Kenney was captured in Our Town located in Tallapoosa County Alabama. First reports indicate that a citizen provided information that led authorities to his location. A $2,000 reward from
CrimeStoppers will be offered once confirmed by Alexander City Police Investigators.
Note: A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.