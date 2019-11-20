My Box Storage has partnered with Charity Storage, a national nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that leverages the increasing popularity of storage auctions, to raise funds for charity. It introduces a charity component to existing storage operations to raise funds for the Humane Society of Elmore County, Kure It Cancer Research and the Self Storage Association Foundation Scholarship Program.
My Box Storage has been a part of the Montgomery community for one year, offering a modern, clean and secure storage option. Recently, the store became a Charity Storage donation drop-off point.
“We are committed to engaging with our community and raising funds for causes that make a difference,” My Box Storage said in a statement.
Help My Box Storage succeed by donating gently used or new items to the Charity Storage unit in exchange for a charitable donation receipt. The contents will be auctioned off on www.storagetreasures.com and 60% of the proceeds will go to Humane Society of Elmore County. The remainder will be distributed to Kure It Cancer Research (20%), the SSAF Scholarship Program (10%) and only 10% is retained by Charity Storage to help offset administrative costs.
The Charity Storage Giving Back Program allows the organization to facilitate the recent trend to reduce, reuse and recycle. It enables My Box Storage to provide a venue to donate items area residents no longer need, such as vehicles, tools, appliances, camping equipment, furniture, baby items, toys, sporting goods, art, décor, gardening, kitchen, household and office items to reduce footprints. In turn, other members of the community may find value in those items, whether to re-sell or use themselves. It is a win-win scenario for all those involved.
To learn more about Charity Storage, visit its website at www.charitystorage.org. Like it on Facebook or follow it on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn to find out how it helps the self-storage industry raise funds for charities throughout the United States.