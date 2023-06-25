The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert that called for a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday going into Monday across Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties.
“An active day is ahead, with potential for at least two rounds of storms from late morning through tonight,” NWS said in the alert Sunday morning. “Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats with these storms as each wave moves down from the north. Further activity is possible Monday.”
At 1 p.m. radar indicated a line of storms beginning to build in north Alabama and slowly moving south.
The NWS and the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County EMAs suggest having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have a plan of action ready to enact when the situation calls for it.
The NWS has already predicted heat indexes above 105 degrees for Thursday and Friday and asked the public to take appropriate action such as avoiding being outside in the heat of the day and staying hydrated.