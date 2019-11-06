The Tallassee Armory Guards, Camp 1921 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will be presenting the 2019 Bill Anthony Memorial Battles of the Armory Civil War Reenactment this weekend.
On Friday reenactors and demonstrators will welcome over 700 students to a Living History School Day. The different stations will feature artillery demonstrations, soldiers’ encampments, a field hospital, period dance and more.
There will also be a presentation on how the rare Tallassee Carbine was manufactured at the Confederate Armory.
Gates will open to everyone at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 and children 12-years old and under are admitted free of charge.
The public is invited to browse through the many modern vendors and sutlers’ tents for period clothing, firearms, flags, books, prints and paintings.
Food vendors will include fry bread and Lil Smokey’s BBQ featuring barbecue sandwiches, barbecue plates, ribs, wings and barbecue chicken.
Prior to the battles, the public can take a carriage ride over the beautiful Gibson’s View Plantation, visit the numerous Confederate and Union soldiers camp sites and take in the breathtaking views of the Tallapoosa River Valley atop the Gibson View Hill. Activities on Saturday for ladies in period dress will include a tea at 10 a.m., brunch at 11 a.m. and a skillet toss at 12:30 p.m. A period ball will be held at the Anthony Barn beginning at 6 p.m. with music by the Whistling Dixie. Something new this year is the requirement to wear period dress to attend has been waived.
Saturday’s Battle of Chehaw Station and Sunday’s Battle of Franklin begin at 2 p.m. These two local battles along the Western Railroad of Alabama prevented Union Raiders from reaching Tallassee and destroying the Confederate Armory where the Tallassee Carbine was manufactured.
Organizers say this year’s battles will include over a dozen artillery pieces, over 40 cavalry horses and 200 to 300 soldiers from around the south participating on the battlefield.
Teachers should contact school day coordinator Nan Todd for reservations at 334-324-8655. For more information contact Randall Hughey at 334-283-6888 or Marion Patrick at 334-207- 1181. Gibson’s View plantation is located about a mile and half off Alabama Highway 229 on Rifle Range Road.