Rain was approaching Blue Ribbon Dairy in Kent Wednesday but a new barn was built for just such occasions.
“We built it for birthdays and events,” Blue Ribbon owner Michaela Wilson said. “It will have our pony stalls and pony rides. It’s a place to get out of the rain and to provide shade. In July it’s 100 degrees, we need some shade and wanted a place to do pony rides all year ‘round.”
Wilson said her grandfather Buddy Lot ran the farm until 2005.
“He sold his milk to the co-op,” Wilson said. “We sell it directly to the consumer.”
Wilson and family reopened the dairy farm in 2017 and Lot was part of the plan.
“If anybody knows me, they know my grandfather and I was his sidekick,” Wilson said. “He passed Sept. 5, 2017 — just before we opened. He knew a lot about this process and plan.”
The farm now offers milk and ice cream. Its products can be found on the shelves of some local grocery stores.
Wilson said getting the farm back going hasn’t been easy.
“It has been a lot of work and long days,” Wilson said. “It has always been family everyday. There are a few loyal employees.”
Wilson said the farm offers pony rides Thursday through Sunday and the barn will also house the stalls for the ponies.
But work isn’t finished on the new barn just yet — there are still no walls.
“We are going to close it some,” Wilson said.. “The goal before winter is two walls.”
Wilson is also planning an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 9.
“We are going to have 4,000 eggs,” Wilson said. “I don’t know where we will hide them all. I think it will look like we are growing eggs.”
The farm held a barn dedication Wednesday afternoon.