Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.