The Tallassee City Council will have a bid for utility improvements in downtown in front of it Tuesday.
CDG Engineers and Associates Jeff Harrison and Mayor John Hammock opened bids for the second time for improvements to the water, gas, sewer and storm drainage systems in downtown. This time Rast Construction Inc. of Birmingham submitted the only bid of $1,493,925. Harrison had estimated the project to cost between $1 million and $1.2 million.
“What you are seeing here is material prices from the last time we bid have increased,” Harrison said. “Ductile iron prices have increased due to a 20 percent increase in steel prices since Oct. 1.”
Rast Construction was a bidder on the project earlier this year but was not the lowest bidder. The lowest bidder backed out not long after the bid opening in the summer. The city was able to claim $6,700 from that contractor to rebid the project.
Harrison said his firm would double check the math for the bid to make sure the unit prices of the bid add up to the total presented at Thursday’s bid opening.
“At that point we will proceed putting together a recommendation to the city council for this project,” Harrison said.
When the city was awarded an Alabama Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant in 2018, project estimates for the utility work and to redo the streets and sidewalks in downtown were $725,000 with the city providing a 20 percent match. The utility work was then separated from the TAP project, now with costs of nearly $1.5 million for just the utility work.
Hammock said he hopes the bid will be in front of the council Tuesday for approval. If the council approves the bid, work could start soon.
“I think it will be about a month from now before we can start breaking ground,” Harrison said. “It will be a 120 day construction project.”
Harrison said the utility work will present some challenges but part of the bid is to minimize the impact on businesses downtown. But as soon as the utilities are in place, sidewalk and street work will start on James and Sistrunk streets and portions of South Ann Avenue.
“The majority of this work will be in the roadway,” Harrison said. “There will be some in the sidewalk area. Part of this project is to make sure we are not interrupting services for extended periods of time, that being water, sewer or gas. The intent of the project is to get the utilities put in and about the time this project is rolling out we will be rolling the TAP project in and will look like a seamless construction project for those businesses downtown.”