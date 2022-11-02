Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk.
For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street.
“I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn and we were like let's just do something.”
The Singletons saw the building on King Street and leased it without a real idea of what to do. The couple would renovate the building themselves, sell their Auburn home and move home to Tallasssee.
“We painted the entire outside,” Singleton said. “We rented a Lull, a spray gun. My husband operated it and I sprayed it. If we didn’t get divorced with that I guess we will make it. It was fun.”
Soon the husband and wife team saw a need to serve customers who traveled to Auburn and Montgomery for boutique and home decor needs.
“I knew the potential,” Singleton said. “I knew Grove Station, I knew Restoration 49 was good. I was like let's do a boutique and home store. There is nothing like that around here.”
Singleton knew the financial side of things for a clothing boutique as she handled accounting for several businesses selling lots of clothing.
For now a possible apartment in the back is on hold as it serves as the warehouse where Jennifer exercises her creative efforts upcycling furniture.
“I have done a lot of custom furniture,” Singleton said. “I have sold several pieces in here already. I’m doing another piece right now. I’m learning carpentry. I put a set of shelves in an armoire for a pantry for one customer.”
Those upcycling skills are also noticed in the sales counter where Singleton refurbished the counter from the old taekwondo studio and made the sign that hangs on the wall.
Singleton said the manual labor of the custom furniture fits her better than accounting.
“I just can’t sit still at a desk,” Singleton said. “I like working with my hands.”
The Singleton’s aren’t new to Tallassee. Jennifer would come to town as a child. She raised her children in the Reeltown community with her son involved in Tallassee youth sports and daughter in local dance and twirling studios. Singleton’s oldest daughter Katelyn McCall Harris is a labor and delivery nurse and co-owns the shop with her mother. All of the connections have led to success.
“We have had a great response,” Singleton said. “Our location is awesome. We have decent traffic. We have great support from the community. There are a lot of people here I know personally, I knew growing up, even though I didn’t go to school here.”
The Singletons plan to stay in Tallassee. Jennifer is already working fulltime and then some in the shop.
“It has been a lot of work but I enjoy it,” Singleton said. “I think I work more hours than I have ever before. Once we get the kids out of school, [my husband] is going to retire. This kind of gives us something to do.”
Singleton only sees a bright future for McCall and Co. and Tallassee. She said she has noticed traffic traveling to Lake Martin, returning customers and more as customers move from Grove Station to Sistrunk and Co. to Restoration 49 and now McCall & Co.
“It’s trendy now to go to small towns and walk the streets,” Singleton said. “It’s good Tallassee is getting back to that and has more things to offer.”