LaTasha Gaines started Butta Bae as an online business and it has now grown into a brick-and-mortar store.
Gaines said as someone who suffers from very dry skin, she is always on the lookout for quality skin care products. Her passion for skin care products eventually led her to start making her own.
“About four years ago I was in D.C. my friend and I went to the Pentagon Mall,” Gaines said. “There was a lady up there and she was selling body butters. I got some and fell in love with them. So, I sent my friend back to try and get some more and she was gone. So at that point, I tried researching different body butters, different oils.”
Through her research and experimenting with body butters in her kitchen, Gaines eventually found her formula. Soon, her friends and family started asking for some. The requests kept coming in and she then started her online store.
Gaines said she never expected she would have a storefront for Butta Bae. However, the inventory got to be too much to keep in her house with multiple kids.
One day her husband was driving down Gilmer Avenue and spotted a space for Butta Bae. By June 10, Butta Bae had its grand opening.
The store has Gaines’ body butter, soaps, beard oils and it carries outside providers’ products such as facial steamers, sunscreen, perfume rollers and bath bombs. Gaines said she wants Butta Bae to be the place for self-care, and of course the top seller is body butters.
“When you are looking for a product to really moisturize your skin, but not leave you feeling super oily or really greasy, it’s the best product,” she said.
In the future, Gaines wants to expand her business by having mobile massage therapists and a lab space where people can learn how to make their own body butter, sugar scrubs and other skin care products.
Gaines said one of their current specialties is gift boxes. Butta Bae will help individuals put together gift boxes for birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and a number of special occasions. Plus, if they don’t have something in store, she said they can order it for the gift box.
Butta Bae is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 904 Gilmer Ave. in Tallassee.