With the parking lot complete, the Tallassee City Schools Board of Education is moving forward with Phase 2 of the new high school project. According to superintendent Brock Nolin, Nearen Construction, LLC began work on the site on Monday, Nov. 16.
"Earthmoving equipment was on site and removing topsoil to start undercutting the soil layers,” Nolin said. “They'll move in 5 feet of base material to the front of the site to get that area close to a final elevation. Next, they will bring the area beside the ag shop into a level state with base and binder to be used as a laydown yard for building materials."
With construction underway, it is now time to choose the furnishings and other selections.
"While the actual construction is underway, the TCS board and other school faculty have formed a décor-committee to select colors, furniture and other materials for the new media center and auditorium,” Nolin said. “Color selections for brick matches and other interior design elements are soon to come.”
A new high school has been in discussions for many years now and Nolin is grateful to everyone who played a part in making it happen.
"Thank you to all who have made this a reality for our students, staff, community," he said.
This new construction will affect the high school's student drop-off and pick-up lines.
"I'd like to remind all parents that our new construction traffic pattern will begin on Monday," Nolin said.
Under the new traffic pattern, parents should travel King Street to the stop sign at the west entrance to the high school. At the stop sign, the road turns left. The left lane is designated for through traffic and the right lane is the student drop-off lane. Preer Street is one-way from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
To drive in or park behind the high school, motorists should use the west entrance located next to CVS. Extreme caution should be used while entering and exiting the campus. while entering and exiting the campus.