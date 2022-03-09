Cliff Williams / The Tribune Students in Tallassee High School health science instructor Claire Scroggins class tour the radiology department at Community Hospital. The idea was to give the high school students that there are many different job opportunities in the medical field.
Due to shortages of nurses and healthcare specialists, jobs in healthcare are plentiful.
Cliff Williams / The Tribune Students in Tallassee High School health science instructor Claire Scroggins class got hands on with visiting the various departments of Community Hospital. The idea was to give the high school students that there are many different job opportunities in the medical field.
PHOTOS: Tallassee High students visit Community Hospital
But working in healthcare can be a daunting task with all the responsibilities and knowledge one needs to take care of a patient. Now Tallassee High School students are donning scrubs and walking into the medical field before shaking the hand of their principal to receive their high school diploma. Tallassee High School is in the first year of a healthcare science program and 14-year nursing veteran Clarie Scroggins has left the nursing industry to help the next generation of healthcare workers.
“This is the first year we have had a healthcare sciences program at the school,” Scroggins said. “It’s a brand new program. I’m a brand new teacher. I’m a registered nurse and learning the education side.”
Scroggins is working with science and math teachers at Tallassee High to sculpt the new program in the academic environment but is also working with Community Hospital in Tallassee to show students the various jobs in healthcare.
“I can talk about how wonderful it is to be a nurse, but being able to see a nurse work and being able to ask questions is unmeasurable,” Scroggins said. “This is something that I didn’t have access to when I was in high school thinking about healthcare as a possibility.”
Students have been spending time at Community Hospital getting Basic Life Support (BLS) certified where students learn CPR and how to appropriately use the AED units often seen now. But it is only one part of what students are learning at Community Hospital. HOSA members are taking it to another level.
“They have a distinct interest in healthcare itself,” Scroggins said. “These 12 really want to follow healthcare 100 percent. They get extra opportunities to get more hands-on experience to learn about jobs in healthcare.”
Scroggins said the partnership adds so much to students determining a path into healthcare.
“What we can see and touch in our classroom is only a touch of what we can do,” Scroggins said. “They can’t grasp it with their own eyes until they see it and see it in action.”
Prior to this program high school students had to take a chance of acquiring knowledge through medical training before experiencing the healthcare environment.
“Some of them have never been into a community hospital,” Scroggins said. “For them to see this with their eyes is huge.”
The HOSA students have spent part of the last week shadowing many of the professionals at Community Hospital. The students visited the emergency department, radiology, occupational therapy and information technology. The students learned there are many careers in medicine that do not involve seeing or handling blood.
“Many of them have heard of nursing or think they want to be a nurse,” Scroggins said. “But that is not for everybody. They don’t realize you can still go into healthcare and work with computers or I can become a nurse and work informatics. They don’t understand that quite yet and why it’s important that we can get this first hand experience.”
Now the staff is figuring out how to make the program great for the students and still meet the needs of students’ high school education.
“I have to have a lot of help,” Scroggins said. “I’m the only one who knows anything about healthcare besides our school nurse. I’m having to learn and figure things out.”
Scroggins said she is working with science and math teachers to form the program still in its first year. And the partnership with Community Hospital is crucial.
“This is important to me,” Scroggins said. “I wish I would have had this experience to know. I jumped into the fire after school not knowing what kind of path I was going to take.”
The first hand experience helps the students with Scroggins coursework.
“They create a healthcare portfolio about a job they are most interested in,” Scroggins said. “They map out their plan on how to get there starting with what classes they are going to take in high school. What they have taken in high school that will help them. Where are we going to go to college? How much does that cost? Can they help me with school? They create a map and plan to get there.”
Scroggins said partnerships between high school programs and local hospitals such as Community Hospital can help feed the need for skilled healthcare workers.
“Now that the school is offering this, maybe we get more people into healthcare — hopefully local,” Scroggins said, “We are very blessed to have a hospital here that we can come and partner with and see.”