The quality of life projects, greatly funded by the Elmore County Commission, are in various stages.
The most visible is the artificial turf at J.E. Hot O’Brien Stadium.
“It is almost complete,” Elmore County chief operations officer Richie Beyer said. “They need to put the filler in the turf.”
Contractors tore down the concession stand and visitor locker room in the end zone with the practice field. Work is well underway to install artificial turf there.
The project backs up to where the commission is funding a new recreational center where the city shop and current rec center are at, but that project has been delayed after geotechnical testing showed the designed building wouldn’t work.
“We have been able to reorganize the layout of the building to make it work on that site,” Beyer said. “It is currently in the design phase.”
The reconfiguration means some design work was lost.
“Engineers had already started on some of the mechanical and electrical design,” Beyer said. “That is having to be modified some with the rearrangement of the building.”
The new design still maintains the current weight room for Tallassee City Schools and the football practice field.
The project was originally scheduled to be let for bid late summer or fall of this year.
“The redesign has delayed it from being ready for bid,” Beyer said. “We hope to have it ready by the end of the year or early next year.”
Estimates for the new rec center are about $10 million with about $7.5 million being funded by the county. The county is also paying for the artificial turf and funding the vast majority of a video scoreboard at the stadium.