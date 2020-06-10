Southern Girl's Outlet, located at 301 Barnett Blvd., held a ribbon cutting Saturday to celebrate the store's grand opening. Several people attended the event hosted by the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce.
"This great for Tallassee, the downtown area and for the whole community," Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham said.
Southern Girl's Outlet began as a cottage business and after success on social media, it grew into a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of downtown Tallassee.
"We started selling online on Facebook Live and in four months we have gotten this far," owner Crystal Willis said. "We did really, really good."
Willis said she plans to continue the weekly Facebook Live videos.
"We're going to do that every Wednesday," she said.
Willis is a native of Wetumpka and landed in Tallassee through friends.
Southern Girl's Outlet offers something for everyone. Merchandise ranges from home decor, clothing, small kitchen appliances, furniture and many other retail items at below retail prices. Items are purchased in bulk pallets online and brought to go on the store shelves in Tallassee.
"We buy pallet deals," Willis said. "It's pallets of items. Most of it is new. Some items have been opened once and the customer took it back to the store."
Most of the items come from a wide selection of popular retail chains.
"Most of the items come from Walmart, Target, Sam's, Lowes, Home Depot," Willis said.
Southern Girl's Outlet hours of operation are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 7 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays.