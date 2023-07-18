A new Tallassee High School will soon open nearly 100 years after the old school was completed.
A final inspection was completed Thursday and all that remains are punch list items before teachers can start making classrooms their own.
“We passed the big state inspection,” Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said. “There are just a few things to address and start working on the architect’s punch list. They are mainly cosmetic things. Hopefully late next week we can start moving teachers in.”
As the list of touching up sheetwork, trimwork and paint is completed in each room, Nolin said teachers would be notified when they could start setting up their new classrooms. But there isn’t much for the teachers to move. Teachers and students will be greeted by new desks and furnishings. Before classes were finished in May, teachers packed up their personal items they had in the mobile classroom city behind the school for the past two years.
“Basically whatever hard, paper teaching materials they need to move out of the trailers is all that needs to be moved,” Nolin said. “There shouldn’t be too much to move.”
Many might think a new school also means bright new shiny technology. Nolin said technology related to computers and the ability to connect to the outside isn’t much different in the new building than the old 1929 building it replaces.
“It is not much different from the old building,” Nolin said. “Fortunately we are a technology rich system. Even our old buildings are equipped with the latest WiFi and other technologies.”
The network at the new school will have newer CAT 6 cabling that is faster than older CAT 5 in the old school but most of everything will be similar.
Nolin said the new school’s fiber connection to the outside world was being connected early this week as is some newer equipment in the school's network rack.
“The building should be lit up for technology this week,” Nolin said.
The biggest advances in technology are in safety, especially in life safety measures concerning fire and storms.
Instead of heart pine timber construction, a more fireproof construction was used this time around — cement.
“You could put a match to the old building and it would go up faster than kindling would,” Nolin said. “This building is up to date, state of the art as far as fire suppression systems.”
Nolin said almost the entire building is made of concrete or other fire retardant materials, except the trusses in the roof.
Tallassee fire chief Eric Jones said the new construction changes how the fire department would approach a fire call at the school.
“It is basically a non-combustible building versus a heavy timber construction,” Jones said. “The fire load at the high school is almost non-existent now. Now it’s heavily sprinkled. We will be able to go into the high school with a water canon and put it out.”
Jones said a fire at the old school would have been nearly impossible to fight considering the wood construction.
“It would go to the attic easily,” Jones said. “Once it did that, it would make it very difficult to fight.”
There is very little material beyond the furnishings that could potentially burn in the new building.
“The only wooden part of the entire building is the trusses of the roof. But there is fire suppression up there too,” Nolin said. “The main issue would be water damage from the suppression system rather than the fire issue. If the old building would have caught on fire there would have been no stopping it. It would have been basically a controlled burn.”
After seven students were killed in 2007 after a tornado struck Enterprise High School, Alabama has made it a priority to include storm shelters in new school constructions. The new Tallassee High School is no different. The band room and hallway side of the band choir complex serves as the school’s storm structure. It can house 850 people, large enough to hold all 600 or so students and staff. It has restrooms, and the walls and roof are designed to withstand tornadoes. Mechanical units such as HVAC units are contained in enclosed mezzanines in the band room instead of being on the roof or attic.
Nolin said he hopes the school’s storm shelter or fire protection systems are never used but is thankful they are there if the need ever arises.
“You couldn’t ask for a safer building for storm protection or fire suppression and protection,” Nolin said. “It is the safest building in Elmore County.”