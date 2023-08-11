It is a number that will be forever etched into the mind of Dr. Brock Nolin and his family — 1,485.
For Nolin, it is the number of days combined spent going over plans, and walking over and through the construction site of the new Tallassee High School. Nolin now gets to return to his normal duties as a husband, parent and the superintendent of Tallassee City Schools now that the construction of a new Tallassee High School is complete. But the process of a new Tallassee High School started well before Nolin took the reins.
“I moved here 22 years ago,” Nolin said. “It was in the works and discussions then with previous administrations. Back then the talk was how are we going to fund it. That discussion went on for years.”
Then everything started coming together. The Tallassee City Council passed a new sales tax for education. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also convinced the state legislature to sell bonds for education. Interest rates were also the lowest they had ever been.
“It all just came together,” Nolin said. “It was the perfect time to borrow money but it was the worst time to build a structure like this because of issues related to COVID.”
Students and staff at Tallassee High School got a lesson in patience and frustration too. They saw their old school torn down and forced into small mobile classrooms for two years.
“When you are in a mobile unit and on top of each other, you don’t have space, you don’t have hallways,” Tallassee High School principal Drew Glass said. “Bad weather, you don’t have a place to put them so you got to make a decision, ‘Do we go virtual or try to chance it?’ There were all sorts of decisions made because of being in trailers. We were frustrated because we knew many of those decisions wouldn’t be necessary in the new building.”
After two years of learning in the “Tallassee High School trailer park,” student body president Allison Johnson now hopes the student body can come together again after being scattered across campus during construction.
“It is all in one,” Johnson said. “Now we are in the same spot, in the same hallways. It makes it feel more like a student body.”
In less than a year, Johnson will be a Tallassee High School alumnus. Her class will be the only class to have attended the school in three different school configurations — the century old school torn down for new construction, the mobile classrooms and the new building. Johnson said the new building was very much needed.
“People from the outside didn’t understand why we were tearing it down,” Johnson said. “From the inside, it wasn’t the best facility but we loved it so much. Watching it being torn down was so sad but this new building makes up for all that. It really is amazing to be in this new building.”
Tallassee City Board of Education president Don Bryant said he too heard the same sentiment regarding keeping the old building but even as an alumnus he believed a new school was necessary.
“That building has served us so well for all these years,” Bryant said. “If you were on the outside looking in, it was probably true. If you were inside looking out, you knew it was only partly true. That building had served us well for many years, but not all those years.”
Bryant said the school board knew of the fire and safety hazards of a building a century old made entirely from wood. Space was an issue too. There was no room for the entire student body to gather as one, and the band couldn’t fit into the bandroom.
After the decision to build a new school was made, the school board made a crucial decision to design the exterior of the school to look like the old.
Sign up for Tribune Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“The goal is to be able to put an old alum like me out front and they would know exactly where they were,” Bryant said. “But the same person inside would not know where they are.”
While the new building and old building maybe similar and both are learning centers, Bryant said school buildings are just buildings.
“A school building is not the school, it’s the people who learn and teach inside it,” Bryant said. “As good as the old building was, that was not Tallassee High School. As good as this [new] building is, it is not Tallassee High School.”
Ivey and Alabama state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey joined Nolin, Glass, Bryant, Johnson and more to cut the ribbon on the new building last week. Nolin credited Ivey and Mackey for helping make the new $21 million high school a reality.
“I want to thank Gov. Kay Ivey for the state bond issue she did to help close the gap on this project,” Nolin said.
Tallassee City Schools received $2.4 million of the state bond issue for the high school project. It allowed Nolin to not have to scrape by to get the new school.
“We were able to use it to help get all new furniture too,” Nolin said.
Ivey said she grew up in a small community much like Tallassee and the ribbon cutting unveiled more than new brick and mortar of a building.
“We have revealed an unwavering commitment to providing high quality education for our students and ushering in opportunities for countless minds,” Ivey said. “I’m proud to see this community is committed to providing a learning environment for their students. It is truly an exciting way to start the school year.”
When funding is available, Nolin said the next phase on the Tallassee High School campus is to construct 14 new classrooms on the new building. It would allow for the demolition of the annex building to construct a new kitchen and cafeteria.
“You would then have everything under one roof,” Nolin said. “Then we would like to build a new gym to replace the 1941 model.”
Nolin said education is a driver for economic development. The new school caught the attention of Mackey and Ivey years ago. Mackey even toured the old school as plans to demolish were being developed. Ivey said the school will help meet the future demands of Tallassee and beyond.
“We need all of our students well educated to meet the challenges of the future,” Ivey said. “We want them all to be able to get good paying jobs to be able to support their families and enjoy this great state.”
Nolin is sure the new building will meet the education needs of children of Tallassee and hopes its history will be much like its predecessor.
“I’m excited that new generations will get to enjoy this structure,” Nolin said. “The previous one lasted 100 years. I’m really excited to see what comes in the next 100 years.”