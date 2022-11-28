A new Tallassee High School was supposed to be completed in September. But like so many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed.
Supply chain issues have caused issues with everything from windows to what will heat and cool the new building. Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said it will be sometime next year before students can be in the new building.
“It is about 74 to 75 percent complete,” Nolin said. “The general contractor has given me a date of late January. I expect more of a Mayish date.”
Nolin said delays are not because of anything happening in Tallassee or the contractor on site, it’s all because of delays in the supply chain that have affected inventories for everything nationwide for the last two plus years.
“We are still waiting for a few things,” Nolin said. “The biggest are a couple of 20-ton HVAC units. They were ordered in September 2020. There are still at least four weeks out.”
While the contractor has told Nolin construction should be completed early in 2023, Nolin isn’t as optimistic about the date but is confident in the work of the contractors.
“I don’t see how we are going to make late January getting those units in and punch list done,” Nolin said. “The contractor is optimistic about that and that is a good thing. It’s one of the reasons we keep pushing.”
Nolin said if the contractor is able to pull off a late January early February completion date it doesn’t mean students can go right into the building. But it wouldn’t be long after contractors finish and the appropriate state agencies sign off on the building.
“It won’t be a terrible move because at that point we will have had subcontractors come in and deliver new furniture and furnishings,” Nolin said. “It will be set up ready to move in. Once we get the keys, the teachers can take their few things in the modulars and move them into their classroom.”
Nolin said the modular classrooms most of the classes are currently in are being rented by the contractor so it is more motivation to get the building completed and students in the halls.
“Optimistically after spring break to get kids in the building, if they finish in January or February,” Nolin said. “Realistically, I think it will be May to actually occupy the building, that’s my view of it.”
Nolin said if the building is completed in May it will be nearly a year late but with inflation and cost increases, the contractor likely won’t see much if any profit on the job.
“Right now they are in it more for name and reputation,” Nolin said. “They keep pushing so that gives me an indication that they are a good contractor. I’m not complaining as long as they keep pushing.”
Nolin said the furniture moved into the modular units wouldn’t just be thrown away.
“We will have to take that of the modulars,” Nolin said. “The quality things will be disseminated to the other schools and what is not needed will be surplused.”
Nolin said the chances of the Tallassee High School Class of 2023 seeing the inside of the new building as a student are declining by the day.
“It’s unlikely that they will be in the building,” Nolan said. “I’m not optimistic about much before May with this. I would like to be surprised, more than wrong.”