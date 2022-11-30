Shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.
Most try to find the biggest discounts available, saving as much cash as possible. How much money can a shopper save if the item is free?
Well free is what the Tallassee Community Library is doing for almost the entire holiday season.
“The Monday after Black Friday and Thanksgiving, we begin what we call Black Friday at the Library,” Tallassee Community Library Director Margaret Lumpkin said. “It’s all the books in the basement that are donated that we can’t use in our collection are free. We do it every year.”
The Black Friday offer at the library only extends to the hard and paperback books, some DVDs and some audiotapes in the library’s basement.
“They can come get one or two or they can come get a box full,” Lumpkin said. “Generally we sell the hardbackfor $1 and everything else is free. During Black Friday at the Library everything is free. It helps us clean out and be ready for donations at the first of the year. ”
To keep with the holiday spirit Santa will be at the library from 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 14.
But the library is more than just a place to get free books during the holidays.
Year round the library has other programs for all ages. There is children’s story time with a craft on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Lumpkin said a Medicare representative is at the library about once a month to allow seniors to get information about healthcare insurance options.
The library has books, ebooks, DVDs and more for adults and children.
“We have two iPads and two tablets for the kids and a Lego table,” Lumpkin said. “We have nine adult computers to let patrons get on the internet.”
Lumpkin said the library is more than just books.
“We do a lot of printing, a lot of faxing, a lot of proctoring for people taking tests both college wise and realtor,” Lumpkin said. “Our computers are used a lot. Our internet is used a lot. We have our morning customers, our afternoon customers and our last minute customers.”
Lumpkin said the library will work with anyone on trying to help meet their needs.
“We have pretty much anything,” Lumpkin said. “We are here with space for people. They don’t need a big conference room and don’t have the funds to rent anything. We are a community facility to help people here in Tallassee.”
The Tallassee Community Library is open Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is closed on holidays.