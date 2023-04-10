It’s official — the Class of 2024 will be the first to walk the halls of the new Tallassee High School, which will be complete before August.
The new school was to be built by January but issues arose during construction.
“We had all the materials in,” Tallassee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin said. “It has been a labor shortage and quality control issue.”
Nolin said work is currently being done to rectify subpar work while completing the rest of the construction.
“Some of the brick is coming off right now,” Nolin said. “There is a new mason crew on site correcting the issues.”
Inside, things are shaping up to be completed soon. The flooring is installed in the classroom building and casework and cabinetry is on the way.
“Desks and things like that are scheduled for delivery in the next few weeks,” Nolin said. “AC units are being tested and turned on. Some of the sitework is being completed.”
Cornice, the trim around the eave of the building is also currently being installed.
“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Nolin said. Everything should be done by the end of May or first of June. It is getting close.”
A ribbon cutting has been planned for the new school for Aug. 2, and it’ll be next school year when it officially opens.
The new performing arts center will allow Tallassee Schools to offer new programs for its student body and the community.
“It will be the first time we can sit our entire student body in one space at the same time inside,” Nolin said. “We used the gymnasium and that was tight.”
Tallassee High School’s show choirs will use the space, including for competitions.
“We won’t be able to have the 40-plus choirs that we have at the Capital City Classic,” Nolin said. “We could have smaller events here like middle school events. There are several middle school show choirs around. It will also be a community space where things can be scheduled.”