After an abundance of recent rainfall, the recently installed Obermeyer gates allowed water to freely flow over Thurlow Dam on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The recently installed Obermeyer gates are constructed of steel and, according to Alabama Power officials, is more efficient than the old 36- gate flashboard system.
The new spillway gates use adjustable, inflatable bladders to control the gates and more accurately manage water resources.
Alabama Power worked with the Alabama Historical Commission and the University of Alabama to research Thurlow Dam when designing the new gates. The dam was built on the site of an early 19th-century textile mill.
The new design will feature only four spans that operate independently across the top of the dam and resembles the historical look of the original dam.
Decades ago, locals promoted Thurlow Dam as the "Niagara of the South" for the way the Tallapoosa River spills over the dam when all the gates were open.