Lisa and Joey Davidson were on the couch of a Castaway Road home when the storms came through Sunday.
The Davidsons didn’t realize how close the storms were when a tree fell on their roof and deck outside the window.
“It happened so fast you didn’t know what happened,” Lisa said. “We were just sitting there. You didn’t realize the tree had fallen. We knew there was some damage as a little water started coming in.”
Joey Davidson has seen and heard a few things in his 20-year career as firefighter, but it was the first time for a possible tornado.
“I haven’t had a fire that scared me that much,” he said. “It was pretty rough.”
Monday morning Joey Davidson was putting some of his firefighting skills to use, tying knots to help pull partially downed trees away from the lakeshore home.
The Davidsons weren’t the only ones who suffered damage to their home.
“A tree came down and tore up the front and busted the glass,” Scott Ruper said. “It ripped my deck off. It knocked my boathouse over and made a mess.”
Like other Castaway residents, Ruper was cleaning Monday and trying to protect damaged homes.
“I got some friends bringing plywood to cover the windows,” Ruper said.
Jennifer Seale was in Montgomery when the possible tornado struck Castaway Island. Monday, Seale was waiting on a contractor to come tarp the roof to protect her belongings.
“It’s not fun but you have to look at things and be thankful no one was hurt,” Seale said. “It might ruin our summer plans but we will figure out how to make it work.”
Not far away from Castaway Island Alabama Power has repairs to lines crossing Lake Martin. Overnight, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol reported low hanging lines “just above the water’s surface between the Ridge Marina and Martin Dam in Elmore County.
“The repair time for the power lines is currently undetermined and all boaters are asked to avoid the area,” ALEA said in a release Monday morning. “Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division are currently on scene marking the area and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.”
Alabama Power reported as many as 12,000 customers were without power at some point Sunday night into Monday. Most outages were in Elmore, Tallapoosa and Autauga counties.
As of 2 p.m. 950 customers were without power in Elmore County, 700 in Tallapoosa County, 250 in Autauga County and 140 in Wilcox County.
Alabama Power also opened the floodgates at Martin Dam and water could be seen topping the banks of the Tallapoosa River at Highway 50.