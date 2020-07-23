Last Tuesday, it was announced superintendent Wade Shipman will be retiring and Dr. Brock Nolin will be serving as interim superintendent for Tallassee City Schools.
Nolin said he looks forward to filling the position.
“I'm excited to take the helm of Tallassee City Schools,” Nolin said. “This begins my 16th year with the system and I've lived in the community for 18 years. I look forward to continuing my work with our outstanding staff both in the central office and our schools. Having worked in our schools for so many years, I've had the unique opportunity to build relationships with many stakeholders in the community. I hope to have a long tenure in the position, given the opportunity.”
Before becoming acting superintendent for TCS, Nolin served as assistant superintendent of administration 2019-20, and the director of federal programs and special education for the school system from 2016-19. He was the assistant principal at Southside Middle School from 2013-16 and agriscience teacher at Tallassee High School from 2004-13. He has also been an adjunct professor in the department of curriculum and teaching at Auburn University since 2014.
Nolin is a 1997 graduate of Eufaula High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience Education at Auburn University in 2002 and went on to earn his master’s in agriscience education at Aubrunin 2005. He earned his educational specialist degree in Agriscience at Auburn in 2009, doctor of philosophy in career and tchnical Education at Auburn in 2011, and a master’s in instructional leadership and supervision at Jacksonville State University in 2013.
At work, Nolin’s duties involve federal programs and special education administration.
“I'm also over grant writing, bus ordering, First Class Pre-K administrator, and many other tasks,” he said. “In a small district, you wear many hats and do whatever necessary to make the system run smoothly.”
Nolin also teaches at Auburn.
“I teach several classes,” he said. “My favorite is advanced teaching methods where I get to work with teachers earning their advanced degrees.”
Nolin and his wife, Courtney, live in Tallassee in the Kent community with their three children Avery, Gaines, and Campbell. They also have a cat named Trudy, four horses and a few chickens.
When Nolin isn’t busy working, he enjoys many activities including playing guitar and piano in his church band, fishing, hunting, falconry and SCUBA.
“Most of my downtime is spent following the pursuits of my three children,” Nolin said. “My son and I enjoy saltwater fishing and take our boat to the gulf several times per year. I attend tons of soccer and dance events.”