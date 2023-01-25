Roadwork will cause some traffic delays in Tallassee this week.
Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said a contractor would begin resurfacing portions of North Ann Avenue soon.
“The milling and paving of North Ann Avenue on the south side of the Graveyard Creek bridge work is expected to begin on Wednesday,” Hill said. “The work is expected to take two days to complete and a single lane closure will be required to perform the work.”
Hill said there might be some minor delays but work should still be completed by the end of the week.
“There is expected weather forecasted for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning that may impact the project,” Hill said. “The contractor will provide an update if there are any delays.”