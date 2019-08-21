Chinitra Waver Muhammad was born in Tallassee in 1976 into less than desirable circumstances. Recently, Muhammad released a book titled “Thrive on Purpose” that explains her struggles and more importantly how she overcame them. She is bringing her message from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 to the Wall Street Head Start.
"This is not your typical book signing," Muhammad said. "It will be fun. We have invited other entrepreneurs to come and join us. This is an opportunity to share businesses."
Muhammad was raised by her paternal grandparents. While her grandparents gave her a good life, she dealt with abandonment issues growing up. Muhammad grew up in the Reeltown community, and although she now lives in Georgia she still calls the small Tallapoosa County community home.
“I saw our quality of life change when we moved to Reeltown," Muhammad said. "It meant we made it. Life was good."
Growing up without her mother, Muhammad said she could have been a statistic but instead she chose to be resilient and thrive instead.
Today Muhammad dedicates her time spreading her message to conferences around the world. Whether as a keynote speaker or a workshop leader, Muhammad helps others break through the boundaries that are limiting their lives, businesses, churches or ministries and prepares them to shape the future.
In addition to the "Thrive on Purpose" conferences, programs, workshops and seminars, Muhammad offers one-on-one success coaching and mentoring. Her aim is to help people live fulfilling, balanced lives.
As a consultant, Muhammad offers support, encouragement, feedback and direction to people who are ready to move beyond their current situation. If someone is "here" and wants to be "there," Muhammad said she can help bridge that gap by offering 22-plus years of executive experience and global perspective, divine guidance, coach training and a can-do spirit.
Wall Street Head Start is located at located at 415 Wall St. in Tallassee.