Notasulga man sentenced to 198 years
By: Carmen Rodgers
On Monday, Jan. 25, Tarrence Cobb, 22-years-old, of Notasulga, received a sentence of 198 years after he pled guilty to five felony counts for rape first degree, sodomy, robbery first degree, kidnapping second degree, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
"I would like to commend the detectives that worked tirelessly on this case to get justice for the victim. The lead investigator Lt. Drinkard put together a case of overwhelming evidence that led to this plea. I would also like to thank the Elmore County D.A.s office for working with us to get a dangerous criminal off the streets," Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins said.
On Dec. 30, 2018, Cobb, stole a car from Macon County, crashed it into another vehicle on AL Hwy 229 in Tallassee, abducted the driver at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted her before dropping her and her car off at the Torch 85 Truck Stop in Macon County. The victim was then transported to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Within a few hours of the 2018 incident, TPD detectives developed a lead on the suspect and, along with Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant where the suspect was taken into custody without incident on Dec. 31, 2018.
On Monday, Cobb was sentenced to a combined 198-year sentence for the five felony counts, which included 99 years for rape first degree and another 99 years for sodomy first degree. Those two sentences will be served consecutively. Cobb was also sentenced to 99 years for robbery first degree, 30 years for kidnapping second degree, and 30 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle. Those sentences will be served concurrently with the 99-year sodomy sentence.