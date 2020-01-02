When women were offered safety tips at a course at God’s Congregation Holiness Church in Jordanville on Dec. 14, Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins suggested women take a course to help them become familiar with carrying a weapon.
"If you're going to carry a gun, you better know how to use it if the time ever comes,” Higgins said at the course when women asked questions about handguns.
With near perfect timing, Jodie McGirt, NRA instructor and founder of the area's A Girl and A Gun shooting league in Eclectic, is offering a course that answers that call.
McGirt is hosting an NRA Basic Pistol Shooting Course for anyone interested in learning more about firearm safety from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Registration is already open.
According to McGirt, the goal for the class is for participants to leave with the knowledge, skills and confidence to load, unload and make safe any handgun. She will also offer fundamental skills to get new shooters on target.
"You will improve with practice, but I will give you the framework of skills to analyze your shooting and improve," McGirt said.
Because this class is for those with all levels of skill, participants do not have to own a gun to take part in this course. There are several types of guns available for purchase and, like finding the perfect pair of shoes, finding the right fit is key to gun ownership.
"So many try one because they think they know what they want, then they shoot it and hate it ... It is much better to understand what you are using the firearm for, how to use it and then select the right one for you," McGirt said. "My first firearm is something I can't stand to shoot now. I didn't understand the different options or what I wanted to use it for. Having a clear view of those two is important."
With a selection of firearms and attention to detail, McGirt said she is happy to go the extra mile for participants.
"We go through a lot of the basics and I am happy to do extra time with anyone who wants to try our new firearms." She said.
The upcoming class will be held at Lake Martin Machine Gun, located at 2520 Red Hill Rd., in a state-of-the-art, professional and comfortable climate-controlled atmosphere.
To register for the upcoming gun safety course, go to https://www.nrainstructors.org/SearchResults.aspx?State=n&zip=36024&radius=25.1&id=56&bsa&youth&women&fbclid=IwAR00_GcgRVwSiBrjU8q5Vii8pnfsqn_pl7yg8v9NGlK0rr5-8WoGyMYZpjg