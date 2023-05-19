It looks like most shops. Tools here, projects there and oil and grease. But that is where the shop for Operation Charlie Bravo (OCB) stops being like others.
Far from any medical office, since 2018 the organization has helped veterans in Alabama with many issues from mental health to working through issues with the VA.
“We make a direct impact on a grassroots level to a small number of veterans,” Rob Dinsmore said. “But I feel like we have made a big impact on that small group. Much bigger than other organizations in a lot of ways.”
The idea of OCB started out as Operation Combat Bikesaver in Indiana in 2015 and was made famous by Mike Rowe through an episode of Returning the Favor on Facebook in 2017. Dinsmore was in the Air Force and was approaching retirement. He quickly found his second chapter in life. It was veterans helping veterans.
Dinsmore knew he was retiring to Elmore County. He had a home picked out with a shop. But there was one last hurdle.
“I asked my wife if I could do it and she said ‘sure,’” Dinsmore said. “Finally my 70 Chevelle gets to live in a shop again and it's not outside in the weather. Three weeks later it is pushed over into the weeds with 15 motorcycles inside.”
Dinsmore visited with OCB creator Jason Zaideman several times and spent the last few months before retiring from the Air Force preparing. The idea is simple. Veterans gather at a shop on Sundays and help each other with projects both mechanical and mental.
“The veteran teams up with the motorcycle,” Dinsmore said. “They bring the motorcycle back to life while they are bringing themselves back to life. It is a distraction therapy for veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, depression or just missing the military camaraderie.”
Tracy Metcalf is a Navy veteran who served on aircraft carriers in Vietnam. He settled in the area in the 1990s. Metcalf heard an advertisement about OCB within weeks of Dinsmore opening up in 2019. He has only missed four Sundays of OCB shop in four years.
Dinsmore and Metcalf teamed with other veterans who have passed through the shop to frame out a shop build. Dinsmore has a vision of a P51 Mustang. The motorcycle is a mesh of parts from several different bikes, parts made by Dinsmore and others and actual P51 parts. In fact, pedals from the plane are to be used as the clutch and brake on the motorcycle.
The project was paused as Dinsmore figured out how to create the dashboard complete with a real airspeed monitor and pico tube mounted on the front fender.
Metcalf would get the Alabama group’s first veteran built motorcycle. It’s complete and he drives it to OCB regularly.
Dinsmore said Metcalf isn’t much of a visionary but can rebuild anything. Dinsmore wouldn’t let Metcalf leave the newly built bike the maroon color it was donated as. Instead, he helped Metcalf create floorboards of sprockets and chains and the paint reflects Metcalf’s time on an aircraft carrier. Metcalf found the taillight on Amazon.
“It looks like an F14 from the rear,” Metcalf said.
Dinsmore said Metcalf’s consistency is what got him the motorcycle build.
“If you are going to do a bike build we want to know you are going to be here every weekend,” Dinsmore said.”If you only show up once a month for a few minutes, then we don’t have the confidence you are going to come out and progress through the line so the next person can go.”
Clara Hall of Prattville is a Coast Guard veteran and working on her 1980 Honda Goldwing build. Hall loves the mix of people in the OCB shop and it reminds her of serving in the military 20 years ago. It is also reminiscent of the brotherhood formed by soldiers.
“There is a bond here,” Hall said. “It is sort of like the military. In the military you meet people from all different walks of life. Most of the time you can’t see how they dress outside of work. You become friends and brother and sisterhood without really knowing style or fashion or knowing if they are a chess player.”
Hall almost didn’t meet Dinsmore or join OCB. She was in Pensacola. Her Jeep broke down and was driving a Harley Davidson. It was stolen while she was parked at a tattoo shop.
Hall moved back home to Prattville to save some money before returning to Pensacola. She was getting a haircut, telling her story. The stylist told Hall about OCB but Hall didn’t follow up. Hall returned to the stylist weeks later. This time the stylist took Hall’s information and gave it to Dinsmore.
Contact was made and now Hall is a regular of the OCB Alabama shop.
“I just fell in love with the program and decided not to move back down,” Hall said. “It’s fun and therapeutic. It is kind of like a family.”
Hall has partnered with Dinsmore and Metcalf to build her 1980 Honda Goldwing. Gone are the big storage compartments and extra seat on the back. Hall has a vision for a unique motorcycle she has already named — Robert Catherine.
“That is long for Bob Cat,” Hall said.
Hall describes herself as a cat lady and wants her motorcycle to take on the persona of a bobcat. The OCB crew has clipped the rear of the frame to shorten the bike.
“I haven’t seen many this way,” Hall said.
The team is working through details of how to create a new gas tank cover with storage.
Hall builds knives and jewelry for her fulltime job but at OCB she is discovering new talents especially painting. She has been practicing on gas tanks.
“I’m just trying different techniques,” Hall said. “I started following a metal flake page on social media.”
Hall uses Youtube to help figure things out but it doesn’t come without errors.
“I didn’t prep one right so when I pulled the tape off it pulled the paint,” Hall said. “So I did it again.”
Other veterans are picking up skills too. Dinsmore said one veteran didn’t know the difference between a box cutter and a wrench when he first arrived.
“He is now working on his own boat,” Dinsmore said. “That is a big part of the program, discovering hidden talents and skills.”
Hall is also liking a new Wednesday program at OCB — Lima Charlie.
“It is kind of like a peer group,” Hall said. “I’m not going to say it’s therapy but it can be. Say you are having problems with the VA; you can come in. Other people here can help you make the connections. If you need to talk about your divorce you just went through, you can.”
OCB provides lunch for the veterans on Sunday. Dinsmore said a loyal supporter takes care of it on the fourth Sunday of each month. Another donor helps out sometimes but Dinsmore figures out ways to always make it work. Dinsmore has begun to reach out for fundraising for the veterans impact organization. He wants to be able to expand the non-profit group into other areas that might be appealing to veterans. Dinsmore is thinking possibly woodworking.
“Our No. 1 goal is to prevent veteran suicide,” Dinsmore said. “Doing this program provided me the opportunity to help people I wouldn't have had the opportunity otherwise.”