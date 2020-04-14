An officer at the Tallassee Police Department was ordered to stay at home after showing possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Higgins said the police officer went to the doctor three weeks ago and was recommended by a doctor to stay home for two weeks.
"Thursday will make three weeks (since the officer has been home)," Higgins said. "All I have received is a note from the doctor's office stating that (the police officer) couldn't return to work for a certain period of time. Right now, we get that on any illness."
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, most people diagnosed with COVID-19 reported symptoms two to 14 days after exposure and those symptoms include a fever of 100.4 or greater, a cough and/or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Higgins said before being officially sent home, the police officer had very limited contact with other employees as the department had already put social distancing guidelines in place before the doctor's orders for the officer to self-quarantine. Higgins said the employee is eligible to return to work at this time.
"I don't want people thinking that if they have been around a police officer then they may have this," Higgins said. "No, you would know by now. It's been three weeks."
TPD has taken many steps to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Employees are practicing social distancing, undergoing regular temperatures checks, wearing gloves and using disinfectant. The department has also limited public access to the police station.