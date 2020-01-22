Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins took the position Jan. 11, 2017, and since that time there have been many changes at TPD. The Tallassee Tribune held an exclusive Q&A with Higgins to take a look back over the past four years and chat about some of the changes that have been made and things yet to come.
Q: Since taking the position as Tallassee's chief of police, what do think has been the biggest overall change in the department?
A: I think there have been a lot of changes both inside and outside. I think the entire personality and attitude of the department has changed. We have been working very hard to be a better department each year. Hopefully, the internal changes have changed the public perception of the department as well.
Q: There is no doubt that you have made an impact on the department. How has the department impacted you?
A: When I was a rookie officer many years ago, I was told you should learn something from everyone you work with. Sometimes those lessons are good and sometimes they are how not to do things, but it's still learning. Every one of the employees in this department is important to me and has an impact on me. They are the ones that make the changes possible; it can't be done by one person. Everyone has a job to do, and if they aren't doing it the entire team suffers. This job requires a good team. It may be a cliché but this is a family.
Q: If you could make any additional changes in the department, what would they be?
A: There will always be things that need to be changed or improved. What is working today may not be the way to do it tomorrow. This job is always changing and evolving. We can either continue to move forward or fall behind. I believe in constantly assessing where we are and where we need to be. I think we only fail when we don't try. I have tried things that didn't work for one reason or another and had to try it a different way. I try to consider what the department will be next year, then five years, then past that.
Q: Have police officer/community member interactions changed since you became chief? If so, please explain.
A: I feel like they have. I try to encourage all the officers to be a part of the community. I don't believe community involvement is just having an event for the community. Community involvement is the officer that stops in your business; it's the interaction on a call; it's an investigator giving you assistance beyond just your case; it's making your neighborhood safer; it's showing up at a school event; it's being at a council meeting. Professional officers interact with the community each day because we need each other in order to make things better.
Q: How many officers are there on the force now, and how many were there when you started?
A: The department is currently allotted 22 full-time officer positions. When I started we were allotted 21 full-time officer positions. That may only seem like a difference of one mathematically, however, those positions weren't being utilized to their full potential when I got here in my opinion. Since being here and doing several restructures of the department, we have been able to increase detectives from two to three, increase school resource officers from one to three, and through the adjustment in patrol give us more officers during our peak call hours.
Q: Overall, has the crime rate increased or decreased since becoming chief?
A: Crime rates constantly fluctuate, but overall we have seen a decrease in crime. I get stats each month and compare statistics at the end of each year to see how we are doing as a department. We have seen calls for service increase each year just like most places, but the department has still managed to make more arrests each year, close more cases and make more stops than before. This proactive approach is the way to battle crime.
Q: In your opinion, what are TPD's greatest strengths?
A: The department's greatest strength is the people. No matter what line of work you are in, if you want a good business, you better have good employees. I work hard to make sure my employees know that they are the police department. These are the people that work around the clock, weekends and holidays, and sacrifice time with their families in order to protect others. They all have unique abilities that are important to the mission as a whole. I am proud of them and consider myself fortunate to have them.
Q: In your opinion, what are TPD's greatest weaknesses?
A: Right now I think our weakness is similar to a lot of departments. Every day it becomes more difficult to find people that want to do what we do. Officer recruitment is tough everywhere and we have places close by that pay more and offer more incentives. We are behind on a lot of equipment and technology that would help us do our job better. Equipment and technology are expensive so you have to prioritize and attack your needs in phases. We have worked to get grants to help but we still have a long way to go.
Q: What is your future vision for TPD?
A: I want to see the department continue to grow and improve every day. I would like to see our numbers grow and for us to have some of the things we are missing in the equipment and technology area. I would like to see us be able to pay more in the future. I want to continue to see us proactively battling crime head on to make the city safer. I hope to continue working with the mayor, council, and most importantly the citizens to make Tallassee better. I have put in a lot of time, effort and hard work to get here. There are times when my decisions haven't been popular and were met with resistance, however, they were what was best for the department in the long run. Old ways don't open new doors. It has been an honor to do this job and I hope I get to be here for many years to come.