Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and House District 81 Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) spent much of Aug. 14 in Tallassee touring fresh worksites that will replace the old cast-iron gas pipelines in east Tallassee from Hilltop Grocery to Britt Veterinary Services on Highway 14 — about 1 linear mile.
Before embarking on the tour Oliver and Cavanaugh met with Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock to discuss the importance of collaborating on the project.
"We want to work with you because we know, as mayor, you want to keep everyone safe," Cavanaugh said.
As president of the Public Service Commission, Cavanaugh said she has seen the effects of a faulty gas line first hand.
"I don't know if you have ever seen a gas explosion but there is usually a loss of life," Cavanaugh said. "I have even seen the kitty cat that doesn't have any hair left. It's sad. We have been there right after someone has lost their life."
Cavanaugh explained the effects a gas line explosion can have on a house.
"If it's a home that has exploded, it looks like the worst fire you have ever seen," she said.
With a lifespan of only 60 years, Hammock said the cast-iron pipes beneath the city are overdue for an upgrade.
"The mill laid all the lines," Hammock said. "We're an old textile town and the mill laid them out and there is no mapping of the lines."
City officials chose to begin the project in east Tallassee because that area seeks the greatest seepage of natural gas from the outdated cast-iron pipes.
"This line here is our worst leaking area," Hammock said.
Cavanaugh explained the service commission wants every citizen in the state to feel confident in their gas lines and other utilities.
"We like to work with the municipals or whoever it is we need to what best for the citizens," she said.
Most cities in the state and across the country have replaced cast-iron pipes with more effective systems. However, even with this recent gas line replacement project there are still many more cast-iron pipes to replace.
"The city has 30 miles of cast-iron gas lines and this is the first step we are taking to replace them," Hammock said. "Those pipes are old and outdated. Replacing them is in the best interest of the city and its citizens. In the long run, this will save money because we will not lose gas through those pipes."
Cast-iron piping is more susceptible to rust and corrosion causing hidden cracks and holes in which gas can seep out.
Cast iron was largely used for pipes until the 1980s and was the preferred pipe material throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Cast iron is an alloy of iron containing other elements such as carbon and silicon. While it can be more brittle than pure iron, it is extremely durable and can withstand high amounts of pressure.
There has been a push to replace cast-iron pipes throughout the nation. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently estimated 30,000 miles of cast-iron pipe still carried gas in the United States.
Tallassee's cast-iron pipes were put in place under the direction of Mount Vernon Mills, which can be traced back to the Jones Falls area in what is now Baltimore in the early 1900s.