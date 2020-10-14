Oct. 17
MARKET SHOPPES: The 2020 Alabama Cotton Festival hosted by the Town of Eclectic will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. This is a family-fun event held every year on the second Saturday in October. There will be wares and unique items offered by over 100 vendors.
Plus there will be an art and photo contest, dog show, chicken race, 5K cotton run and fun run, Cotton Queen pageant, antique car and tractor shows, military vehicle display, Cotton Museum, and an all new carnival-themed Kids Zone. Nov. 7
MARKET SHOPPES: Market Shoppes will be hosting a Holiday Open House starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 211 Hill Street in Wetumpka. The event will stay open until 7 p.m. This event will include all of the newest arrivals for the holiday season, themed Christmas trees throughout the 5,000 square foot store, sales, giveaways, refreshments and more. This event has taken months of preparation by the entire Market Shoppes team and will surely impress.
Ongoing Events
NAACP MEETINGS: The Elmore County Branch No. 5026 of the NAACP meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Tuesday (executive committee) and every fourth Tuesday (full membership) at the Martin Luther King Center at 200 North Lancaster St. in Wetumpka.
LIVING WORD: You belong here. You and your family are always welcome here. We are located at 1826 Kowaliga Road Eclectic, across from the Dollar General. Call 334-492-0777 for more information.
OPEN MIC: The Equality Performing Arts Center hosts an open mic jam session from 7 to 9 p.m. every second Friday of the month at 560 Highway 9 in Equality. There is no charge but donations are welcome as they keep the center running. Bring a snack or finger food to share during the intermission.
EPAC FOURTH FRIDAY: The Equality Performing Arts Center hosts a free concert put on by community musicians on the fourth Friday of each month at 560 Highway 9 in Equality. The next performance will be June 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.
RED HILL COMMUNITY CLUB MEETINGS: Red Hill Community Club Meetings are
held every second Monday of the month. Join the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association in the auditorium of the Old Red Hill School, located off state Route 229 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss upcoming events.
MOUNT HEBRON CHURCH OF CHRIST: Come join us at 4530 Mt. Hebron Road in
Eclectic. Our Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship service at 10:30. There is also a Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. For more information call Pastor Edwin Walker at 334- 541-2025
LUNCH AND LEARN: Lunch and learn Tuesdays with Kelly are scheduled at Wetumpka Civic Center at 110 East Bridge Street in Wetumpka from noon to 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, visit www.thekelly.org.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY GRACE POINT: Celebrate Recovery meets at Grace Point
Community Church at 78223 Tallassee Highway in Wetumpka each Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome to the meetings which provide a safe and loving environment for individuals seeking to conquer their hurts, habits and hangups. For more information, visit www.Gracepoint.info or contact Gwin Greathouse at gwingreathouse@gmail.com. CELEBRATE RECOVERY SANTUCK: Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Santuck Baptist Church at 7250 Central Plank Rd. This is a Christ-centered, 12-step program for anyone struggling with hurts, habits, and hangups. Call 334-567-2364 for more information or contact jyates@santuckbaptist.org.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets Saturdays at 6 p.m. at Cedarwood Community Church at 10286 U.S. Highway 231 in Wallsboro/Wetumpka. Call 334-567-0476 for more information.
AA MEETING: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held Mondays at 7 p.m. located at 105 Tuskeena St. in Wetumpka.
RED HILL GALLERY: The Red Hill Gallery on Highway 229 in the Red Hill Community in Tallassee is open Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for local live music performances. No admission is charged but donations are welcomed to maintain the building and pay for refreshments.
ECLECTIC TRADE DAYS: The second Saturday of each month, the City of Eclectic hosts trade days with local vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 145 Main St. next to Town Hall of Eclectic. A booth is $10 to set up on Trade Days. For more information, contact Carmen Winslett at 334-201-0092.
MASTER GARDENER HELPLINE: If you have gardening questions you can call the Master Gardener Helpline at 1-877-252-4769. The helpline starts March 1 and ends in August.
CHILDREN’S HARBOR: Children’s Harbor Treasures and Thrift Store Located on state route 63 just south of Lake Martin Amphitheater, the Children’s Harbor Thrift Store is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. proceeds are used to help fund the activities at the Lake Martin campus of children’s harbor and the Family Center at Children’s Hospital. Call 334-857-2008 for more information.