No one wants to be the person who sends people home from work, but on Friday, March 27, that’s exactly what the Mayor of Tallassee, Johnny Hammock, had to do.
“I have sent a lot of city employees’ home to be with their families,” Hammock said.
Employees at the Library, Recreation Center, City Shop employees, Utility Department workers and more were all told to go home and spend time with their families in an effort to flatten the coronavirus curve.
To help ease the non-essential employee’s financial burden, Hammock said everyone who is affected by this layoff will receive their regular pay during this unexpected down time.
“We will pay them as long as the money is there and if that runs out we may have to amended an ordinance,” Hammock said. “Where we have sales tax marked for infrastructure, we may have to divert that for a little while. But it’s too soon to tell right now.”
To maintain municipal services and the health of the employee’s, essential city employees are rotating schedules, riding separately in work trucks and practicing social distancing.
“We have employees coming in on different days,” Hammock said. “They are not riding in the vehicle together. We are trying to take these necessary steps to protect our employees.”
With the workforce virtually cut in half, Hammock says only one limb truck driver will be on duty and this could cause some delays in service.
“If you have limbs waiting for curb service, it’s going to be a while. We might not be able to pick it up on the normal schedule,” Hammock said.