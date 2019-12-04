(Carmen Rodgers) The owners of the historic and well-known House of SevenGables, Noah and Pam Griggs, will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 15 from2-5 p.m. to benefit the Association ofChristians in Tallassee for Service, commonly known as A.C.T.S. Pictured above is one of many Christmas trees on display during the 2018 Christmas Open House.