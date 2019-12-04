Noah and Pam Griggs, owners of the historic and well-known House of Seven Gables, will host a Christmas Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15.
This event is a fundraiser for the local Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service, commonly known as A.C.T.S.
This is the second time the Griggs hosted the Christmas Open House since they purchased the house from the City of Tallassee in 2017. Since that time, the Griggs have spent countless hours bringing the estate back to grand condition.
The home and the sprawling lot it sits on have been completely revamped. It took five tractor-trailer loads of sod to create the property’s vast green lawn. According to the Griggs, the landscaping could run close to $100,000.
The Griggs didn’t stop there. The inside and the outside of the home have also been updated with a new roof, new windows and more.
The house has 16 rooms, including a foyer, living room, library/study, dining room, kitchen, butler’s pantry with wet bar, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, solarium and milady’s office.
Seven Gables was constructed in 1939 for Roberts Blount and his wife Mildred by commissioned architect George P. Turner, who designed the house using the foundation of a home that had been destroyed by a fire.
Mildred Blount, the daughter of former Alabama Gov. Charles Henderson, also played a vital role in designing the home. In 1955, the Blounts donated the land and funds to build St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, which is located next to the House of Seven Gables. With similar design and landscaping, the two are perfectly paired neighbors.
Former Alabama Chief Justice Sonny Hornsby, his wife Judy and their family bought the home in1984 and lived there until 2004. Before being elected chief justice, Hornsby had a private law firm in Tallassee from 1960-1988.
The open house is a fundraiser and a $5 donation will be accepted at the door.
For more information about this event or to schedule an open house or a similar function, contact the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce at 334-283-5151.