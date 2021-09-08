The Red Hill Historical Preservation Association will resume the annual Spaghetti Dinner at the Historic Red Hill School House on Friday, Sept. 17, from 4-6 p.m.
This is an important fundraiser for the Red Hill Historic Preservation Association and organizers are asking for assistance from the community.
"This will be a major fundraiser for our organization and we are asking you to give us a hand again this year as many of you have so generously done at our previous suppers," President of the Red Hill Historical Preservation Association Paula Castleberry said. "Any items, supplies, and foodstuff that you can provide will be so much appreciated to help in the cost of this event,"
Castleberry said she is grateful to the supportive surrounding community, and she looks forward to seeing everyone at the upcoming event.
"Thank you in advance for any way that you can help us make this event a success," she said. "Most of all please come and be with us and enjoy the evening."
In past years money raised through this event helped with the cost of a new roof on the former school and much more.
The Red Hill Community Club also serves as the community's fire station and as a gathering place for the community on a regular basis.