A good old-fashioned outdoor date night is set to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 5. This event was first set for Aug. 14 but had to be rescheduled due to the possibility of unfavorable weather.
Saturday’s date night will be hosted in an open field that will allow for plenty of social distancing.
"A classic country date night in an open hayfield," event coordinator Andrus Love said. “Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and bug spray.”
The event is aimed at celebrating couples and will feature live entertainment by local artist Kayle Shell beginning at 7 p.m.
"Looking to highlight real love while celebrating relationships," Love said. "Nothing fancy, just R&B music mixed with jazz melodies."
Couples will also have a chance to voice their feelings for their significant other.
"There will be an opportunity for people to speak special words to their significant other, dance and take photos," Love said.
Tickets for this event start at $20 for an individual and $40 for a couple. Ticket prices include dinner.
“First come, first served,” Love said. “Smoked chicken wings, macaroni cheese, baked beans, bread and a drink.”
Couples can enjoy their dinner outdoors or can opt to stay inside their vehicle. Either way, social distancing will be observed.
"Just a way to offer something to coincide with COVID-19 measures," Love said. "Twenty-acre field with cars being spaced 8 feet apart."
Masks are required.
For more information, call 334-354-9745.