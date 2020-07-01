With social distancing in mind, the sixth-annual Patriotic Celebration was held outside of J.E. “Hot” O'Brien Stadium in Tallassee on Friday.
Leslie Ames and Justin Harden delivered the evening’s prelude. The program began as Tallassee City Schools’ Dr. Brock Nolan and his son Gains displayed the colors on horseback while Don Bryant led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jerry Cunningham led the National Anthem.
Former Tallassee councilmember Charles Blalock then took the stage for the night's invocation and a heartfelt speech.
"I tell folks all the time that one of the worst things that you can do is give Charles Blalock a crowd and a microphone," Blalock quipped. "You are looking at a very, very happy man. My happiness comes two-fold. First of all, I am simply happy to be here. This is Tallassee, Alabama. This is where I was born, I was bred. I know that I am going to die one day. I don't know whether I am going to hell or whether I am going to heaven, but one thing I can tell you right now, wherever I go, I am going from Tallassee, Alabama — my hometown."
Blalock said the reason for the night's gathering was to celebrate members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
"We are here (Friday night to) give honor to all the fine men and women who gave their lives protecting the freedom that we enjoy right now," he said.
Cunningham and Bush then sang “God Bless the USA.”
U.S. Army Veteran and Elmore County commissioner Mack Daugherty then took the stage to deliver a speech.
"I was going to write down a few notes but I am going to speak to you just a few moments from the heart," Daugherty said. "Fifty-one years ago this month, I stood in front of an Army officer and the American flag and raised my right hand and swore an oath. That oath today is more important and more precious in my heart than ever before.
“I love this country. I love our flag and it makes me very sad when I see that flag being desecrated and burned — not only in foreign entities, but in our own country today. It makes me appreciate even more places like Tallassee, Alabama — the VFW, the City of Tallassee and the administration, the committee that planned this — because all across this nation there are municipalities and counties and government entities that don't celebrate patriotic events anymore. They don't celebrate Veterans Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, but I have attended all those here."
Daughtery also took a moment to honor those on the frontline battling COVID-19.
"We're here to celebrate our military (Friday), but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention our law enforcement, our first responders, our firefighters,” Daugherty said. “They didn't have a choice when it came to this pandemic. They cannot shelter at home like everybody else. They have been on the frontlines — our healthcare community, our hospitals, our medical personnel — and I would love for us all to give them a round of applause.”
Following Daugherty's speech, he played the piano as a slideshow displayed all area military members who submitted a photo for the celebration.
Marine Corps First Sgt. Faron Golden and Marine Lt. Col. Joel Burdette also gave moving speeches during the celebration.
Golden explained the first moto of the Marine Corps — a Latin term for fortitude, “fortitudine.”
During his speech, Burdette displayed a Campbell's Soup label while asking participants if their ingredients were listed on a label, what would it say?
Red Cross representative Martha Simmons also explained the history and the importance of the humanitarian organization that provides emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education in the United States.
Tallassee's Susie Seal followed with a performance of “Freedom isn't Free” followed by Cunningham's rendition of “God Bless America.”
Each member of each branch of the military in attendance was also honored with a special pen for his or her unwavering bravery.
To wind down the night's celebration, Howlin’ Mad Smith Detachment 592 Marine Corps League's gave a reenactment of the Iwo Jima battle flag raising, an iconic moment captured in history.
Howlin’ Mad is a group of members of the Marine Corps League who join together to preserve the traditions and promoting the interests of the Marine Corps, banding together those who are now serving in the Marines and those who have been honorably discharge