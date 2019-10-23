The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce recently announced it will bring back the once-popular A Taste of Tallassee. This year's event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the National Guard Armory on Gilmer Avenue.
Several vendors have now claimed their place in the Taste of Tallassee; some of them are from neighboring communities aiming to offer locals a sample of their tasty treats.
"We already have 20 businesses committed," Chamber director Jerry Cunningham said. "Some from Eclectic, Shorter, Kent and other surrounding areas."
In addition to traditional restaurants and food vendors, this year's event will include cottage companies. A cottage company is a home-based company.
There is already a long list of committed participates for the 2019 Taste of Tallassee, including the 1220 Café, The Wharf, Rustic Mill, Cozumel, Eagle Convenience, Larry's, Subway, Great Wall, Acapulco, Louie's, American Deli, Buck's Café, Buddy's Road Runner, Tallassee Cookie Company, Eclectic Sugar & Spice, Carrie-Dean's Cookies, No No Maria, Sister Su, Kickin' Chicken out of Eclectic and Popeye's Chicken out of Shorter.
According to event coordinators, this once-popular event is shaping up to be a night full of food, fun and entertainment with a performance from The Tone-Deaf Hobos.
To better prepare for the upcoming night of nourishment, Cunningham and Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock visited the neighboring town of Eclectic for the 21st annual Taste of Eclectic, which was held Sept. 9 at The Eclectic Warehouse on Main Street in the heart of the town's downtown district.
According to Cunningham, this event ran its course at the time but should be a hit now.
"There was a Taste of Tallassee back in the ’90s," Cunningham said. "It was very popular back then and I think this new Taste of Tallassee will be well received."
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
For more information on A Taste of Tallassee, contact the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce office at 334-283-5151.