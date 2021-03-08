The Tallassee Redevelopment Authority has commissioned the well-known Artist Steve Lee to paint several murals in the downtown area thanks to a very generous anonymous donation in the amount of $10,000.
According to Mayor John Hammock, the project will last into the summer and will feature several historic pieces in the downtown area.
"There's a lot of them. The eastside mill, The Hotel Talisi, a historical piece featuring Barnett Boulevard," Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "He's doing the Council Tree with Native Americans, a portrait of RR Moton, a portrait of General Elmore, and one of the founder of the City of Tallassee, Barent Dubois."
According to Hammock, the murals will be sizeable.
"The portraits are not that big," he said. "They will be a decent size, but not huge."
The mural will be placed strategically throughout the downtown.
"We wanted to hit the high traffic areas," Mayor Hammock said.
The corner of Barnett Boulevard and S. Ann Avenue will feature the Council Tree mural, as well as the three portrait murals. The building that houses Studio B and the Crafty Monkey, on the corner of S. Ann Avenue and James Street will feature a mural, and so will WACQ Radio Station and Urban Tails on Barnett Boulevard.
Lee has painted murals in the Wetumpka area, and it won't be long before his work will be featured on building facades in downtown Tallassee.
"He should be starting pretty soon," Mayor Hammock said.