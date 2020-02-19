The annual Fat Tuesday (Mardi Gras) Pancake and Sausage Supper will be held from 5:30 to7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the St. Vincent de Paul Church “Seton Center” Fellowship Hall, located at 620 Gilmer Ave.
There is no charge for the supper, however, host group the Knights of Columbus request a donation be made to the charitable work performed by the local Knights council No. 15093.
These works include supporting pro-life activities such as the students who recently attended the March for Life in Washington D.C.; helping cover costs of seminarians within the Archdiocese of Mobile; and contributing to ACTS (Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service).
The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service organization. The organization was founded in 1882 as a mutual benefit society for working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States.