BamBam is getting the care he needs after he was shot Saturday.
BamBam was found shot in the face by Sunny Ward who sought help in caring for the wounded pet. Soon after, Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary’s Jennie Zinn and supporters got BamBam to care at a local veterinary clinic.
“He is doing great considering,” Zinn said Tuesday night. “He’s eating and drinking and trying to play. He’s going up to staff trying to get in laps. He’s licking and loving on them. He’s so sweet.”
Zinn said an X-ray at the vet office showed BamBam was only hit once by a gunshot. Ward said on Sunday she heard four shots before finding BamBam.
“BamBam was shot in the head and the bullet fragmented,” Zinn said. “Part of it came out of his neck and another struck and broke parts of his jaw before exiting. Another part remains in him.”
Zinn said the vet told her BamBam is currently only on oral medications and not being sedated.
“He has a good prognosis,” Zinn said. “He could possibly have issues from the bone fragments but we just don’t know.”
It is still unknown if BamBam’s injured eye will need to be removed.
Zinn said donations to Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary for BamBam so far have covered the treatment from the gunshot wound, but now she is looking to the future for BamBam.
“We still have to do the normal tests and neuter him like we do for adoptions,” Zinn said. “Donors can still donate to those costs. We will also have to vet possible fosters and people that would like to care for BamBam.”
Zinn said she is swamped with calls about the investigation but said it is necessary for law enforcement to handle.
The Tallassee Police Department has not identified and police chief Todd Buce is asking if anyone saw the incident Saturday night to contact the police.
Now, BamBam’s former owner is being harassed on social media after he was accused of shooting BamBam.
The Tallassee Police Department is still investigating the shooting and harassment and has concluded the former owner of BamBam had nothing to do with the shooting.
“It is blowing up on social media,” Buce said Tuesday. “Everybody is pointing to [the former owner] as the person who did this but he does not match the description.”
Buce said the alleged shooter of BamBam is described as tall and thin while BamBam’s former owner is described as short and stocky. Buce had investigators and the Tallassee animal control officer visit the former owner whose residence is outside the city limits of Tallassee but within the city’s police jurisdiction.
“They talked to him [Tuesday],” Buce said. “They checked on the welfare of the animals he has. They are all fine, fed, sheltered. They didn’t have any visible issues or problems.”
Buce said Tallassee can’t enforce state animal control laws outside the city limits but the former owner did allow Tallassee animal control to check his current animals.
Buce said BamBam was found by a Tallassee animal control officer in February and soon returned to the owner. The owner surrendered BamBam because he couldn’t afford the care. He said the animal got away from a tether a day or two prior to the shooting in Burnt Springs Mobile Home Community Saturday night.
“His only involvement in this is that it was his dog,” Buce said.
Buce said the former owner said he would surrender BamBam because he couldn’t afford the medical care for the gunshots.
BamBam was shot near the residence of Ward who described the alleged shooter running away as a Black male but didn’t know who he was. She has volunteered to take in BamBam after he recovers.
“We will talk further about where he and I might be staying,” Ward said.