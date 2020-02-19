February is Pet Dental Health Month and we certainly see a lot of pets coming in our shelter in great need of dental care. As our pets age, their teeth can get built up tartar with resulting gingivitis and other issues just like we humans can.
If your pet has stinky breath, that is often a good indicator your pet should see your veterinarian, very likely for a teeth cleaning. Pets with healthy teeth and gums generally do not have bad breath unless they have eaten something particularly foul.
Because our pets, especially dogs, like to chew on a variety of items, they can crack or break teeth as well and we just may not realize as their owner. And did you know infected teeth can also affect your pet’s heart and overall health? Most may only think of dogs when it comes to dental issues, but our cats need to be checked as well — your vet will advise you best. So please give your veterinarian a call this week to schedule your pet for a dental — many offer slight discounts during the month of February as well if you need a little more incentive.
Just a reminder dogs in Elmore County are not allowed to freely roam. Our county commission adopted the state containment law for dogs (AL Code Section 3-1-5) on 3-24-14 so this is certainly nothing new. This law for the unincorporated areas of the county requires dogs be confined on an owner’s property unless the dog is accompanying its owner. For residents inside city limits, city ordinances apply and that means that nowhere in Elmore County is it lawful for dogs to roam off of their owner’s property.
We feel these laws are critical to protect the dogs themselves, children, adults, livestock and other pets, vehicle drivers and property. How many readers have swerved to miss a loose dog or worse had an accident as a result of a loose dog in a road? There have been far too many instances of people, innocent pets and livestock being injured or killed by uncontrolled dogs coming onto their private property. What about your right to simply enjoy your own property without the fear of a strange dog coming into your yard where your children, dogs, chickens, ducks or cats are playing? For those who may be scared of dogs in general, is it right that they cannot enjoy time outside for fear of loose dogs approaching them even if the dog means no harm? And how about cleaning up after a dog that is not even yours?
We find it ironic those who profess to love their dog but don’t believe in keeping it safely at home then don’t connect the dots when that dog disappears, is hit by a car, or is shot or poisoned. Pets that remain on an owner’s property are generally safer and live longer lives since they are not subject to the myriad of dangers they can run into when roaming loose. This law does not impact those who hunt with dogs as there are already a myriad of laws covering their activities under the state wildlife and hunting laws.
If you have a problem with a stray dog in need of help or causing issues on your property call the appropriate law enforcement agency for your location. For all areas outside of the city limits call the Elmore County sheriff’s dispatch at 334-567-5227.