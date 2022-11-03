Callers are unable to reach the Tallassee Police Department and Tallassee City Hall after a line was cut.
Phone service was lost to the two facilities sometime Thursday.
“I have heard a line between Tallassee and Wetumpka was cut,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “Phones at city hall and the police department are out.”
The Tallassee Police Department posted on its Facebook page for callers with non-emergencies to call 334-991-6364. Calls to 911 will be answered by a neighboring 911 dispatch center and information passed on to the Tallassee Police Department.
With city hall having lost phone service, several city departments have been affected. The City of Tallassee Gas and Water Department is currently closed along with other departments in city hall.
“We are experiencing issues with our phone lines and servers at this time,” the gas and water department said in a Facebook post. “We are sorry for any inconveniences that this may cause for this temporary closure. We plan to resume normal business operations [Friday] with hopes that the issue has been repaired. If you have an urgent matter with your gas or water please call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586, the local fire department or 911. They will be able to dispatch a city worker.”