The Tallassee High School Alumni Association held the Hall of Pride induction ceremony on Thursday, March 12.
Coach Carl Stewart was honored with 2020 Service Award. Stewart was a teacher and coach, assistant principal and athletic director and principal at THS.
Jerry Cunningham was inducted into the 2020 Hall of Pride. Cunningham, known as Mr. C to his students, graduated from THS in 1978 and has spent much of his professional career at THS.
Coach Jackie Reid Davis (1927-2015) was inducted into 2020 Hall of Pride.
Davis was born in Iredell, Bosque County, Texas, but grew up in Tallassee, where he excelled in athletics at THS and also served as student body president in 1946, his senior year.
Mr. Billy Gillyard McKenzie was inducted into the 2020 Hall of Pride. McKenzie was born and raised in Tallassee, played football under the legendary J.E. “Hot” O’Brien, was a boy scout who later spent many years as a scout master, and devoted much of his life to community service.