featured
PHOTOS: Tallassee High School celebrates Class of 2020 at graduation
- Carmen Rodgers
-
- Updated
Carmen Rodgers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 19
- Updated
The state saw a one-day increase of more than 600 as new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama saw another large increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Local legislation proposed by the Elmore County Commission was recently passed by the Alabama Legislature.