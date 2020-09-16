One of the area’s favorite traditions is quickly approaching. Pioneer Day at Loachapoka, also known as Syrup Soppin' Day, has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 24.
The popular event was originally scheduled for Oct. 31 but was rescheduled because the Auburn University football game against LSU conflicted. Coordinators decided to move it up a week on the calendar, according to the Lee County Historical Society president Charles C. Mitchell.
Dating back 50 years, Pioneer Day/ Syrup Soppin’ Day is a longstanding local favorite celebration. This will be the 50th anniversary of this annual event, which began as a historical fair in 1970 by the then-newly formed Lee County Historical Society.
Today, the event features a wide variety of activities, including arts and crafts. It will also feature food vendors from throughout the region. Visitors can also view historical demonstrations by the Lee County Historical Society.
According to event coordinators, this year's Pioneer Day/ Syrup Soppin' Day centers around
Alabama's tradition of making sugar cane, or sorghum, syrup.
In the fall, after the cotton and peanut harvest, 19th Century communities would come together to harvest the cane, crush the stalks using horse and mule power, and cook the sugar cane juice to make a delicious syrup for soppin' pancakes and biscuits during the winter. This may have been the only sweetener that many families had. The tradition continues every Pioneer Day/ Syrup Soppin’ Day in Loachapoka, according to Mitchell.
Visitors will be able to take home a jar or two of real sugarcane, or sorghum, syrup. There will also be a variety of the jam, jellies, and preserves sold by the Museum Store in Pioneer Park.
Pioneer Day/ Syrup Soppin' Day is sponsored by the Lee County Historical Society and the Town of Loachapoka. More information can be found at