The Lee County Historical Society will host an Open House during Pioneer Park's Second Saturday In Loachapoka on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. This is a project that spotlights the preservation, presentation and education of local history. Pioneer Park is open and free to the public on the Second Saturday of each month.
While observing social distancing guidelines, visitors can tour five historic structures and six other buildings that house functions and artifacts related to the history of the Lee County area.
Six gardens on the campus showcase plants and crops related to Alabama history including an herb and medicinal plant garden, Grandma's Garden, a crops garden, a pioneer kitchen garden, a native American garden, and an heirloom Camellia garden.
The Trade Center, which dates back to 1845, houses the main museum displays while a separate building houses old farm equipment. There is a cotton exhibit in a small-scale house that was once part of an old cotton gin. The oldest building is the newest addition to Pioneer Park.
Originating in 1830, the Barnard-Newell house was built by a Creek Indian who fought with Andrew Jackson at the nearby Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
During each Second Saturday at Pioneer Park, volunteers conduct demonstrations and workshops that include time-period activities like blacksmithing, spinning and weaving, basket making, chair caning, outdoor cooking, and gardening.
On most Second Saturdays, volunteers prepare a lunch similar to what would have been served on a 19th-century homestead in Alabama.
Visitors can enjoy the sunshine or relax under the shade of old pecan trees while they get a taste of history at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka. Recently, the Trade Center Museum Store has been stocked with homemade jams, jellies and preserves made from local produce.
More information can be found at https://www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks.